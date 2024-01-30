Allahabad University Conflict: Allegations of Assault Spark Student Protests

In a recent turn of events at Allahabad University (AU), claims have been made regarding an assault on a postgraduate student allegedly by the university's proctor and an assistant superintendent at SSL hostel. The allegations sparked a protest among a group of students, culminating in a road blockade near the university's Central Library Gate on Monday evening.

Disagreement over Mess Fees

The origin of this discord lies in a disagreement over mess fees, leading hostel residents to file a complaint with the vice-chancellor. The student at the heart of the controversy, a final year MA student, claimed the dispute landed him in the proctor's office where he was allegedly attacked by assistant superintendent Atul Narain Singh.

Escalation and Confrontations

As the situation intensified, students rallied outside the university gate, forming a human barrier against police efforts to alleviate the situation. Singh, however, has a different account of the incidents. He accused the student of making inappropriate comments about the hostel authorities on WhatsApp, misbehaving, and issuing threats. These actions, according to Singh, led to the student's suspension.

University's Stand on the Incident

The student was eventually removed from the proctor's office following police intervention. AU's Public Relations Officer, Jaya Kapoor, refuted the allegations of assault, stating that there is CCTV footage of the student entering and exiting the proctor's office without any assault. In a surprising turn, the university has gone ahead to file a complaint against the student at Colonelganj police station.