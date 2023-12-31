en English
Allahabad High Court’s Order on Places of Worship Act: A Pandora’s Box of Religious Conflicts?

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:55 am EST
Allahabad High Court's Order on Places of Worship Act: A Pandora's Box of Religious Conflicts?

The Allahabad High Court’s recent order on the Places of Worship Act has triggered concerns over religious conflicts in India. The ruling could potentially open a Pandora’s box of disputes, with numerous faith-based sites across the country coming under scrutiny. The court’s decision has allowed for a scientific survey at the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura to ascertain if it was constructed over a Hindu temple. This move has inadvertently escalated religious tensions across the nation.

Implications of the Court Ruling

The court order could potentially lead to a surge in petitions seeking to verify the religious history of many structures in the country. The pattern of these petitions mirrors the Ayodhya case, involving lower courts, High Court, and possibly the Supreme Court. The controversy surrounding the Taj Mahal has also resurfaced, with claims being made that it is a Shiv Temple and calls being made to examine the presence of potential Hindu idols within the monument.

Prime Minister’s Plea to the Public

In light of the heightened tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the public to refrain from visiting Ayodhya on January 22 for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Instead, he urged people to light an oil lamp in their houses on the day. The Prime Minister’s appeal came as he inaugurated the newly renovated Ayodhya Dham railway station and the international airport in Ayodhya.

Guest List for the Consecration Ceremony

Approximately 4,000 religious leaders and 2,200 other guests have been invited for the consecration ceremony. The invitees include Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. However, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have been requested not to attend the ceremony due to their old age and frail health.

India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

