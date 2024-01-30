Allahabad High Court Criticizes Lawyer Strikes, Emphasizes Harm to Justice System

In a recent development, the Allahabad High Court has criticized the practice of lawyers striking akin to trade unions. The criticism comes in light of the ongoing strike by the Tehsil Bar Association in Rasra, a district in Ballia. The court, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) put forth by Jang Bahadur Kushwaha, underscored that courts are not industrial establishments and strikes by Bar associations are not fitting. The division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra, instructed the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to furnish records pertaining to guidelines for lawyers abstaining from work and to report on any actions taken regarding the present strike.

The Impact on the Justice System

The Allahabad High Court highlighted that strikes by lawyers not only squander judicial time but also have a negative impact on the justice delivery system. Such strikes can result in a rise in case backlogs, hamper social values, and bring the wheels of justice to a standstill. The court further warned that extended court closures could push individuals to resort to unlawful means of dispute resolution, potentially leading to a surge in criminal activities.

Provision for Grievance Redressal

The court acknowledged that there is, indeed, a provision for lawyers with grievances to approach. The grievance redressal committee, established by the court, is composed of various judicial and legal representatives. This committee provides a platform for lawyers to voice their issues, rather than resorting to strikes that undermine the smooth functioning of the justice system.

Acknowledging the Power of the State Bar Council

The court also noted the power of the State Bar Council to take measures against those involved in the strikes, including the removal of advocates from the State Roll of Advocates. The court referred to the Rules for Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette framed by the Bar Council of India, emphasizing that such actions are vital to maintaining the standards of the legal profession.

The case is scheduled to be heard again on February 5, with the hope of reaching a resolution that upholds the integrity of the justice system.