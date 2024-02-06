Allahabad High Court Advises Caution on Media Statements in Gyanvapi Mosque Case

The Allahabad High Court has intervened in the controversial Gyanvapi mosque - Kashi Vishwanath temple case, urging all parties and lawyers involved to abstain from giving statements to the press. The directive came as part of an ongoing hearing into an appeal filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which is challenging a district court's ruling that allowed Hindu prayers in the basement of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

Sub-Judice Matters and Public Discourse

Presiding over the case, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal underlined the importance of refraining from discussing sub-judice matters in public forums, primarily the media. His warning came in light of the delicate nature of the Gyanvapi mosque - Kashi Vishwanath temple case, which has been a source of communal tension and legal disputes for several decades.

Multiple Suits and Complications

During the proceedings, Justice Agarwal noted the complications emerging from the multiple suits tied to the case. A significant point of contention was the timing of the Hindu side's claim regarding the history of prayers at the mosque's basement. Representing the Hindu side, advocate Vishnu Jain argued that the right to pray was a continuing wrong, giving rise to a fresh lawsuit.

Countering Claims and Future Proceedings

On the other side, Senior Advocate SFA Naqvi, representing the Muslim side, refuted this claim, stating that the Hindu side had relinquished its rights, thus nullifying the cause of action for the suit after 31 years. He labeled the suit as artificial litigation. The High Court had earlier declined to stay the district court order from January 31, granting the Muslim side time to amend its pleadings. The court also raised procedural questions related to the January 31 order and its communication to the District Magistrate. The case will continue with further hearings, potentially bringing new perspectives and developments.