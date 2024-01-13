en English
India

Aligarh Lock Makers Gift 50kg Lock to Ram Temple in Ayodhya

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Aligarh Lock Makers Gift 50kg Lock to Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The city of Aligarh, renowned for its lock-making industry, has found a unique way to contribute to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a site of significant religious importance. Harrison Locks, a prominent lock making company in Aligarh, has gifted a substantial lock weighing 50kg to the temple. The lock, which was primarily composed of zinc and iron, took the combined efforts of around half a dozen workers and six long months to complete.

A Symbol of Devotion and Dedication

This handmade lock is not merely a piece of hardware, but rather a symbol of the city’s historical connection to the craft of lock-making and its contribution to the construction of the temple. The labor-intensive process of crafting this lock underscores the devotion and dedication of the local craftsmen, who have rendered their skills to create a gift for the temple that perfectly embodies Aligarh’s identity.

Communal Efforts and Devotional Sentiments

The contribution from Aligarh represents the communal efforts and devotional sentiments involved in the temple’s ongoing construction and embellishment. It is a testament to the temple’s profound significance, which has inspired donations and contributions from various quarters. The 50kg lock is not only a physical security measure but also an emblem of the collective faith and commitment of the people towards the temple.

Global Recognition and Participation

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has drawn attention and participation from across the world. The Mauritius government, for example, has granted a two-hour break to public officials of Hindu faith on the day of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, highlighting the global recognition the temple’s construction has received.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

