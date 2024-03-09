Alia Bhatt Hails Aishwarya, Priyanka, Deepika as Inspirations, Eyes Diverse Film Roles

At the recent Forbes 3050 event, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared her admiration for fellow actresses Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, citing them as significant sources of inspiration in her career. Bhatt praised their contributions to the industry and emphasized the importance of inclusivity and diversity in storytelling. She also provided insights into her upcoming projects, including a role in the YRF spy universe film alongside Sharvari Wagh and other high-profile movies like Love & War and Jigra.

Advertisment

Inspiring Figures and Future Aspirations

Alia Bhatt spoke highly of Aishwarya, Priyanka, and Deepika, acknowledging their achievements in paving the way for Indian actresses in Hollywood and beyond. She stressed the value of seeing diverse faces and stories on screen, reflecting a global perspective in cinema. Bhatt's admiration for these actresses goes beyond their professional achievements, as she considers them friends and role models in her personal and professional life.

Upcoming Projects and Professional Growth

Advertisment

Alia Bhatt's career is on an upward trajectory with several anticipated films in her portfolio. She is set to play a super-agent in an untitled YRF spy universe film, marking her entry into one of Bollywood's most successful franchises. Additionally, her roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Vasan Bala's Jigra are keenly awaited by fans, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Bhatt's commitment to choosing diverse roles reflects her desire to push boundaries and contribute meaningfully to the narrative diversity in cinema.

Embracing Diversity and Inclusivity

Bhatt's comments at the Forbes 3050 event underline the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the film industry. By championing the cause of diverse storytelling, she joins a growing number of actors advocating for broader representation in cinema. This reflects a shift in Bollywood towards more global perspectives, where stories transcend cultural and ethnic boundaries to resonate with a wider audience.

As Alia Bhatt continues to draw inspiration from her predecessors and explore diverse cinematic roles, her career trajectory underscores a significant evolution in Bollywood. The industry's move towards inclusivity and diversity, championed by actors like Bhatt, heralds a new era of storytelling that celebrates a multitude of voices and experiences. With her upcoming projects, Bhatt is poised to further solidify her position as a formidable force in Indian cinema, contributing to the industry's global outreach and cultural impact.