Akshay Kumar's Witty Nudge to Tiger Shroff Over Disha Patani at 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Event Sparks Buzz

At the bustling trailer launch of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in Mumbai, the camaraderie between Bollywood's action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took an amusing turn, drawing widespread attention. Amid the high-octane preview of their upcoming film, Akshay's jocular advice to Tiger, hinting at his rumored past relationship with actress Disha Patani, became a focal point, igniting speculations and laughter alike.

Star-Studded Trailer Reveal

The event, marking the trailer debut of the much-anticipated action flick, saw Akshay and Tiger sharing insights into their on-screen collaboration and off-screen inspirations. Tiger expressed his admiration for Akshay's enduring fitness and dedication to performing stunts, a sentiment that resonated with the audience. However, it was Akshay's light-hearted comment, "Main ye kahunga ki Tiger, humesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo" (I would say, Tiger, always stay in one direction), that stole the spotlight, cleverly alluding to Tiger's rumored former love interest, Disha Patani.

Celebrations and Speculations

The jest did not end at the event. Disha Patani's participation in Holi celebrations with the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' cast, including Akshay and Tiger, further fueled rumors about the trio's relationship dynamics. Shared on social media, these moments of joy and jest among the stars have led fans to speculate about a possible reconciliation between Tiger and Disha, despite their rumored breakup in 2022.

A Glimpse into 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Set against a backdrop of thrilling locales across Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promises an action-packed narrative. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff portray Indian army officers on a mission to combat India's formidable enemy, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, also featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles, is slated for a pan-India release on April 10, 2024, coinciding with Eid, adding to the anticipation among cinema enthusiasts.

This confluence of humor, camaraderie, and action at the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer launch not only highlights the lighter side of Bollywood's dynamic but also sets the stage for what appears to be a blockbuster in the making. As fans and followers dissect Akshay's playful banter and the subsequent celebrations, the intrigue surrounding the film and its cast continues to escalate, promising an enthralling lead-up to its release next year.