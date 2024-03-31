Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Electrify Mumbai Concert Ahead of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Release

Stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff brought Mumbai to a standstill with their surprise appearance at Vishal Mishra's concert, ahead of their highly anticipated film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Their energetic performance and interaction with the crowd were a sight to behold, as captured in a shared Instagram reel. With the film set for release in April 2024, this event marks a significant moment in the movie's promotional campaign, showcasing the actors' commitment and the fans' enthusiastic response.

Unforgettable Night in Mumbai

Akshay and Tiger's unexpected entry at the concert on Saturday evening was the highlight of the night. Dressed in their distinctive styles, they danced to the tracks of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', waving and engaging with the excited audience. Their presence not only electrified the atmosphere but also served as a unique promotional strategy, creating a buzz around their upcoming film. The display of the film's trailer further fueled anticipation among the fans gathered at the venue.

Stellar Promotional Journey

The promotional activities for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' have been in full swing, with Akshay and Tiger participating in various high-energy events across the country. From performing live stunts in Lucknow to making a grand entrance at the IPL opening ceremony in Chennai, the duo has been actively drumming up excitement for their next big project. Their efforts reflect the film's ambitious scope, shot across global locations like Mumbai, London, and Abu Dhabi, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.

Anticipation Builds for Star-studded Release

