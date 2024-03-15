Akshay Kumar Lauds Tiger Shroff's Stunt Prowess at India Today Conclave 2024

At the India Today Conclave 2024, a special session titled 'Bade Miyan Vs Chote Miyan: Double Dose of an Action Ride' turned into an electrifying showcase of talent and camaraderie between Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The duo, known for their exceptional action sequences, performed a live fight sequence that left the audience in awe. Akshay Kumar, in a moment of appreciation, highlighted Tiger Shroff's contribution to action cinema, stating, "I have tried to raise the bar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but in real life, Tiger Shroff has raised the whole roof."

Dynamic Duo's Action-Packed Session

The session at the India Today Conclave was not just about the stunts. Both stars engaged in a lively discussion about their upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', sharing insights into the making of the movie and their chemistry both on and off the screen. Their performance and interaction not only showcased their professional prowess but also their personal respect and admiration for each other. Tiger Shroff, in a heartfelt moment, referred to Akshay Kumar as 'our very own Tom Cruise', highlighting Kumar's influence in the action genre in India.

Behind the Scenes: Dedication to Authenticity

The conversation also delved into the actors' dedication to performing their own stunts. Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff emphasized their commitment to authenticity in action sequences, refraining from using body doubles. This dedication, they believe, adds to the film's appeal and authenticity, making the action sequences more personal and impactful. Their mutual respect was evident as they discussed the inspiration they draw from each other and their shared goal to bring glory to India through their cinematic endeavors.

Implications for Indian Cinema

The collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' represents a significant moment for Indian cinema, potentially setting new standards for action films in the industry. Their performance at the India Today Conclave 2024 not only served as a promotional event for their upcoming film but also showcased the evolution of action cinema in India. As they thanked the government for its support, it underscored the broader recognition and encouragement of the arts and entertainment sector. The duo's commitment to elevating action sequences while maintaining a narrative depth could inspire future productions, making a lasting impact on the genre.