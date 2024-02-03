Akshay Kumar Disturbed by Deepfake Video, Legal Action Underway

Embroiled in a controversy surrounding a deepfake video, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is reportedly disturbed. The fabricated video, which surfaced online last year, showed him endorsing a gaming application, leading to a legal battle over unauthorized use of his identity and false advertising allegations.

Deepfake Video Sparks Legal Firestorm

According to sources close to the actor, Kumar has not historically been involved in any promotional activities, making this incident particularly distressing for him. The deepfake video, previously shared on a social media platform, depicted Kumar promoting a gaming app and urging users to download it and play a specific game.

Legal actions are now underway against the source of the video. Kumar, who is deeply upset about the misuse of his identity, has instructed his team to exhaust all legal remedies available. The incident is part of a larger trend of deepfake videos featuring various celebrities circulating on the internet, raising serious questions about the misuse of technology and privacy invasion.

Akshay Kumar: A Victim of Unauthorized Advertising

Despite the assertions in the deepfake video, sources assert that Kumar has never engaged in the promotion of such activities. The actor is keen on tackling the unauthorized use of his likeness for advertising purposes, which he views as a clear violation of his rights.

Deepfakes: A Rising Concern

Deepfakes have become a rising concern in recent years, with the potential to cause significant damage to an individual's reputation. This incident follows a similar case involving actress Rashmika Mandanna, who also fell victim to deepfake videos, prompting increased awareness of the issue.

In a world where technology is rapidly evolving, cases like Kumar's shed light on the dark side of advancements, where artificial intelligence can be used to create misinformation and deception, leading to damaging consequences.