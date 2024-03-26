Akshay Kumar Discusses Career Resilience Amid Flops, Hints at Diverse Roles in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

At the recent trailer launch of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Bollywood's stalwart Akshay Kumar opened up about the resilience he maintained through a rough patch in his career, marked by 16 consecutive film flops. Despite the underperformance of his recent movies like 'Selfiee' and 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', Kumar's spirit remains unshaken, emphasizing his commitment to exploring diverse cinematic genres without being deterred by the fear of failure.

Unwavering Commitment to Diversity

Akshay Kumar, known for his versatility, articulated his strategy of genre-hopping as a means to keep both his career and audience engaged. 'I don’t stick to one kind of genre. I keep on jumping from one genre to another,' he stated, underscoring that success or failure does not influence his choice of projects. His approach reflects a broader perspective on acting and film selection, which is not confined to the commercial success of his films but is also about the art of storytelling and connecting with the audience on various levels.

Reflections on Past Challenges

The actor also touched upon the most challenging phase of his career when he faced 16 flops in a row but chose to 'stand there' and continue working hard. This period of professional setbacks did not deter Kumar but instead taught him the importance of perseverance. He shared insights into his mindset during those times and how it has shaped his approach to his career and role selection moving forward. His narrative is not just a testament to his resilience but also serves as inspiration for many in the industry facing similar challenges.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

With 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on the horizon, Akshay Kumar is optimistic about the future. He reminisced about the moment he decided to apply for a Canadian passport, considering his dwindling career prospects at the time. However, the success of his subsequent films rekindled his hope and cemented his status as a prominent figure in Bollywood. Kumar's story is a compelling narrative of overcoming adversity and staying true to one's passion, regardless of the obstacles encountered along the way.

As Akshay Kumar gears up for his upcoming projects, including 'Singham Again', 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Hera Pheri 3', his journey from facing significant setbacks to making a remarkable comeback is a powerful reminder of the resilience required in the ever-evolving film industry. His unwavering commitment to exploring diverse roles and stories, despite the ups and downs, continues to inspire both his peers and fans alike.