Akhand Ramayan Recitation by Visually Impaired Marks Historic Installation of Ram Lalla

In a landmark event, the city of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed 1,008 visually impaired individuals, the divyangjans, immerse themselves in the recitation of Akhand Ramayan using Braille. This event, unfolding against the backdrop of Diwali celebrations, marks the installation of Ram Lalla, the infant avatar of Lord Rama, in Ayodhya's temple after a gap of 500 years.

Divyangjans and the Divine Connection

The recitation ceremony, held at the BJP office, commenced on Sunday morning and is set to conclude on Monday at 11 am. The divyangjans' spiritual engagement is showcased on a large television screen installed at the office, allowing visitors to witness this remarkable event. This initiative not only demonstrates the inclusivity of the occasion but also highlights the spiritual resilience and determination of the divyangjans.

Ayodhya: The Return of Ram Lalla

The installation of Ram Lalla in the temple is a significant milestone in India's cultural history, marking the end of a 500-year hiatus. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the consecration of Lord Ram, is a grand event anticipated by millions worldwide. The preparations for this ceremony have been meticulously planned, encapsulating the richness of Indian traditions and the historical significance of Ayodhya.

Bhopal's Readiness for the Celestial Event

As part of the preparations, all government hospitals in Bhopal, including AIIMS, BMHRC, GMC, JP Hospital, community health centers, polyclinics, and wellness centers, will remain fully operational. The outpatient departments will function as usual, ensuring no disruption in essential healthcare services. In addition, the state has declared a half-day holiday, resulting in a closure of all educational institutions for the day.