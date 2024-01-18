Akasa Air's Landmark Boeing Aircraft Order Sets a New Precedent in Indian Aviation

Setting a precedent in the aviation industry, Akasa Air has announced a landmark order for 150 new Boeing aircraft, enriching its existing fleet and opening avenues for domestic and international expansion. The order, comprising 737-10 airplanes and additional 737-8 200 jets, was unveiled by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a press conference in Hyderabad. This strategic move, the first of its kind to be signed on Indian soil, not only underscores Akasa Air's growth trajectory but also its financial stability.

Akasa Air's Historic Leap

With 22 Boeing aircraft already in operation, and 54 awaiting delivery, the new order propels Akasa Air into a prominent position within the aviation market. The order, set to begin deliveries from 2030 through 2035, is a follow-up to two substantial international orders for Airbus and Boeing with Air India and IndiGo, totaling 970 aircraft. This remarkable achievement has positioned Akasa Air as the first Indian airline to secure an order book of over 200 aircraft within 17 months of operation.

Airbus, Boeing, and Tata's Role

During the announcement, Minister Scindia also unveiled the first Airbus A350 with the new Air India livery. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, the A350 offers a 25% lower fuel burn and the capability to fly with 50% sustainable aviation fuel, potentially even 100% by 2030. To further enhance the aviation landscape, Airbus has partnered with Tata to establish a pilot training center in India, while Boeing is closing deals for training engineers on the 737 MAX aircraft.

Akasa Air's Vision for the Future

Akasa Air's CEO, Vinay Dube, expressed confidence in the airline's growth, emphasizing its contribution to the Indian aviation market. With a vision to become one of the top 30 leading airlines worldwide by the end of the decade, the company's consistent delivery of aircraft through 2032 is expected to bolster their expansion plans. This historic order not only signifies Akasa's solid financial foundation but also showcases Boeing's trust in their future.