Aju Varghese Takes on a Rib-Tickling Buddy Cop Role in Rahul R Sharma's Next, Inspired by a True Crime Tale

In the bustling world of Malayalam cinema, where stories often weave through the fabric of reality and fiction, Aju Varghese stands as a beacon of versatility. Known for his knack for comedy as well as his ability to delve into more intense characters, Varghese is gearing up for a role that promises to tickle the funny bone while engaging the mind. The actor is set to star in a new buddy-cop comedy film, a project that finds its roots in the intriguing and real-life 1993 Kasaragod Badiyatukka Devaloka murder case, a story so compelling that it had a rooster play a pivotal role as a witness. Directed by Rahul R Sharma and penned by PV Shajikumar, this film marks another collaboration between Varghese and Sharma, a duo that seems to find a unique synergy in bringing stories to life.

A Fresh Spin on True Crime

The allure of true crime has captivated audiences for decades, yet the approach of Sharma and Shajikumar promises a fresh perspective. The Kasaragod murder case, with its unique elements and unexpected witness, provides fertile ground for a narrative that blends the gravity of crime investigation with the levity of comedy. As reported, the film is not just an exploration of the case but an adventure into the dynamics of buddy-cop relationships, a genre that has entertained audiences around the globe but will now bear the distinct flavor of Kerala's cultural and societal nuances.

Behind the Scenes

With shooting expected to begin soon in Kasaragod, the anticipation for this film is palpable. The team behind the project brings together seasoned talents and fresh perspectives. Sharma, a former associate of filmmaker Mithun Manuel Thomas, brings to the table a vision honed by years of experience in the industry, while Shajikumar's writing promises depth and an engaging narrative. This film is not just a venture into comedy but a project that showcases the rich tapestry of Malayalam cinema's storytelling capabilities. Varghese, whose career has spanned over a decade of memorable roles, is poised to add yet another feather to his cap with this project. His involvement in other works, including the second season of the web series 'Kerala Crime Files' and 'Varshangalkku Shesham', directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and scheduled for release in April, underscores his continued popularity and demand in the industry.

Looking Ahead

The announcement of this project has sparked excitement among fans and cinephiles alike, highlighting the enduring appeal of Aju Varghese and the innovative spirit of Malayalam cinema. As the film embarks on its journey from script to screen, it stands as a testament to the industry's ability to evolve and entertain, bridging the gap between true crime and comedy in a way that promises to captivate audiences. With a team that blends experience with fresh energy, this buddy-cop comedy is on track to become a notable entry in the annals of Malayalam cinema.