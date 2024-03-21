Ajith Kumar's Culinary Skills Shine on Bike Trip: Viral Biryani Cooking Video

Amidst a break from the hectic shooting schedule of 'Vidaa Muyarchi', Tamil cinema's beloved star, Ajith Kumar, has captured the hearts of fans in a different arena. Known for his passion for both biking and cooking, a recent video showcasing Ajith's culinary expertise in preparing biryani during a bike trip to Madhya Pradesh has taken social media by storm. Accompanied by 'Vidaa Muyarchi' co-star Arav, the duo's adventures and Ajith's unexpected cooking session have become the talk of the town.

Passion Beyond Cinema

Ajith Kumar's multifaceted personality extends well beyond the silver screen. His love for bike trips is well-documented, but what has pleasantly surprised many is his flair for cooking. The viral video, captured meticulously by a friend, shows Ajith preparing biryani with a professional touch, leaving fans and food enthusiasts alike in awe. This isn't the first time Ajith's culinary skills have made headlines, but the timing and setting of this particular display have brought a new level of admiration for the star.

'Vidaa Muyarchi' and Beyond

Currently on a break from the intense schedule of 'Vidaa Muyarchi', a highly anticipated action film directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Ajith Kumar is utilizing his time to pursue personal passions. The film, which also stars Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, and Arav, is set to hit theatres later this year. Furthermore, Ajith's upcoming project 'Good Bad Ugly', directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has been announced to premiere on Pongal 2025, marking his first English film venture.

Social Media Buzz

The viral video and photos from Ajith's bike trip, shared by both his publicist Suresh Chandra and co-star Arav, have not only highlighted his cooking skills but also his approachable and down-to-earth nature. Fans have been quick to express their admiration, further solidifying Ajith Kumar's status as a versatile and beloved figure in and out of the cinematic world.

As the video of Ajith Kumar cooking biryani during his bike trip continues to spread across social media platforms, it serves as a reminder of the star's multifaceted talents and his ability to connect with fans on a personal level. With 'Vidaa Muyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly' on the horizon, Ajith's fans have much to look forward to, both on-screen and off.