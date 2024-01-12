en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Ajit Doval Lauds Gandhi’s Soft Power Strategy at MJ Akbar’s Book Launch

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Ajit Doval Lauds Gandhi’s Soft Power Strategy at MJ Akbar’s Book Launch

At the recent unveiling of “Gandhi: A Life in Three Campaigns” by notable Indian journalist and author, MJ Akbar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval hailed Mahatma Gandhi’s strategic application of soft power. The event, which served to both honor Gandhi and introduce the new book, provided an opportunity for Doval to underscore the significance of Gandhi’s soft power approach during the Indian freedom struggle.

Gandhi’s Soft Power Strategy

In his speech, Doval emphasized Gandhi’s profound understanding of soft power and its effectiveness against oppressive forces. He lauded Gandhi’s foresight and his ability to think beyond conventional warfare, asserting that Gandhi was the first to realize the potential of moral force as a means to triumph over hard power. The National Security Advisor also hinted at the potential for a future title, ‘My Experiments with Soft Power’, based on Gandhi’s unique style of resistance.

MJ Akbar’s ‘Gandhi: A Life in Three Campaigns’

The newly launched book, featuring a foreword by former Minister of External Affairs, K Natwar Singh, offers an in-depth exploration of Gandhi’s life and campaigns. Akbar, a prominent figure in Indian journalism, literature, and politics, has crafted a detailed account of Gandhi’s journey. His previous works have focused on social schisms and religious tensions fomented by colonial policy. With this book, he continues his exploration of India’s social, religious, and political landscape, offering readers a fresh perspective on Gandhi’s life and philosophy.

A Fresh Perspective on Gandhi’s Life

Overall, the event served to provide a fresh perspective on Gandhi’s life, struggles, and beliefs. It highlighted the importance of soft power in the face of brute force, reminding the audience of Gandhi’s strategic acumen during the freedom struggle. As we continue to navigate complex global dynamics, Gandhi’s approach to using moral force against hard power remains relevant, and ‘Gandhi: A Life in Three Campaigns’ serves to reinforce this powerful message.

0
History India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
12 mins ago
Kinsey Collection: A Journey through African American History and Art
As the doors of the Holocaust Museum Houston swing open on this chilly January day, they reveal a remarkable journey through time and history. It’s a journey meticulously crafted and guided by Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, a couple bonded by over half a century of matrimony, and their shared passion for unearthing and showcasing the
Kinsey Collection: A Journey through African American History and Art
75 Most Impactful Television Moments Unveiled by Television Academy Ahead of Emmy Awards
2 hours ago
75 Most Impactful Television Moments Unveiled by Television Academy Ahead of Emmy Awards
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
2 hours ago
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
Rethinking California's Extinct Grizzly Bears: Debunking Myths about Diet and Size
40 mins ago
Rethinking California's Extinct Grizzly Bears: Debunking Myths about Diet and Size
A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions
1 hour ago
A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
2 hours ago
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
2 mins
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
3 mins
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
4 mins
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
6 mins
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
7 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
8 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
8 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
8 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
11 mins
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app