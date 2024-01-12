Ajit Doval Lauds Gandhi’s Soft Power Strategy at MJ Akbar’s Book Launch

At the recent unveiling of “Gandhi: A Life in Three Campaigns” by notable Indian journalist and author, MJ Akbar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval hailed Mahatma Gandhi’s strategic application of soft power. The event, which served to both honor Gandhi and introduce the new book, provided an opportunity for Doval to underscore the significance of Gandhi’s soft power approach during the Indian freedom struggle.

Gandhi’s Soft Power Strategy

In his speech, Doval emphasized Gandhi’s profound understanding of soft power and its effectiveness against oppressive forces. He lauded Gandhi’s foresight and his ability to think beyond conventional warfare, asserting that Gandhi was the first to realize the potential of moral force as a means to triumph over hard power. The National Security Advisor also hinted at the potential for a future title, ‘My Experiments with Soft Power’, based on Gandhi’s unique style of resistance.

MJ Akbar’s ‘Gandhi: A Life in Three Campaigns’

The newly launched book, featuring a foreword by former Minister of External Affairs, K Natwar Singh, offers an in-depth exploration of Gandhi’s life and campaigns. Akbar, a prominent figure in Indian journalism, literature, and politics, has crafted a detailed account of Gandhi’s journey. His previous works have focused on social schisms and religious tensions fomented by colonial policy. With this book, he continues his exploration of India’s social, religious, and political landscape, offering readers a fresh perspective on Gandhi’s life and philosophy.

A Fresh Perspective on Gandhi’s Life

Overall, the event served to provide a fresh perspective on Gandhi’s life, struggles, and beliefs. It highlighted the importance of soft power in the face of brute force, reminding the audience of Gandhi’s strategic acumen during the freedom struggle. As we continue to navigate complex global dynamics, Gandhi’s approach to using moral force against hard power remains relevant, and ‘Gandhi: A Life in Three Campaigns’ serves to reinforce this powerful message.