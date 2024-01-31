Ajay Kumar Tomar Retires: An Emotional Farewell to a Distinguished Career in the IPS

Ajay Kumar Tomar, a distinguished name in the annals of the Indian Police Service (IPS), bid an emotional adieu to his long and illustrious career on Wednesday. Retiring as the Police Commissioner of Surat, his departure was marked by heartfelt speeches, a sense of deep gratitude, and a palpable emotion that left many, including Tomar himself, visibly moved.

Three Decades of Dedicated Service

Since joining the IPS in 1989, Tomar has served in an array of roles, showcasing his dedication, adaptability, and leadership skills. He held the mantle of superintendent in various districts including Gandhinagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Rajkot (Rural). His administrative acumen was also put to test and proven in his role as the deputy commissioner in Ahmedabad.

An Emotional Farewell

Tomar's farewell was a mix of official protocol and raw emotion. An official parade was held in his honor, followed by an emotional farewell ceremony. Tears welled up in the eyes of the respected officer as he expressed his gratitude towards the people of Surat for their unwavering support during his time as commissioner. He also extended heartfelt thanks to his family for their understanding and relentless support throughout his challenging career.

Reflecting on a Rewarding Journey

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Tomar delved into his 3.5-year tenure as the Surat Police Commissioner. He described each day as a challenge, but also emphasized the unwavering support he received from his police team, the state government, and the local community. The people of Surat, he said, were particularly commendable for their support and contributions during his tenure.

As he steps down from the service, his name will be etched in the history of the Indian Police Service, not just for his professional accomplishments but also for his humanity, dedication, and unyielding commitment to maintaining peace and order.