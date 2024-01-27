Aishwarya Rajinikanth Defends Father from 'Sanghi' Accusations at 'Lal Salaam' Audio Launch

In an emotionally charged event, Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth leapt to the defense of her father, Indian superstar Rajinikanth, against recent accusations of him being a 'Sanghi,' a term associated with right-wing ideology in India. The occasion was the audio launch of their upcoming sports drama 'Lal Salaam', where Aishwarya's passionate rebuttal moved her father and his fans deeply.

Defending Rajinikanth's Character

Addressing the controversy, Aishwarya said, "He is not a Sanghi," and pointed to Rajinikanth's involvement in 'Lal Salaam' as an attestation of his character. She also referred to his attendance at the Ram Mandir consecration and previous controversies regarding his alleged association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Journey of 'Lal Salaam'

Aishwarya delved into the challenges faced during the production of 'Lal Salaam,' citing the reluctance of many producers to back the film due to its sensitive subject matter. Despite her initial hesitations to cast her father in the role of Moideen Bhai, fearing potential damage to his image, she was won over by Rajinikanth's keenness to portray the character. She extended her gratitude towards the communities of Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and Pondicherry for their hospitality during the film's shooting.

'Lal Salaam': A Film with a Difference

Featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth appearing in an extended cameo, 'Lal Salaam' is produced by Lyca Productions. The film, set to release on February 9, tackles contemporary and sensitive issues, thereby highlighting Rajinikanth's willingness to participate in challenging and meaningful cinema.