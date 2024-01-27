AISHE Report Unveils Higher Female Enrolment in Indian Higher Education

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 report has unveiled some intriguing trends in India's educational scenario, with a particular focus on Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and gender disparities in higher education across various states. An interesting contrast to the national average of higher male enrolment is observed in Assam, Meghalaya, and a few other states where female enrolment has overtaken that of males. However, a mixed performance is also evident, with Assam registering the country's lowest GER at 16.9%, considerably below the national average of 28.4%, while Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Mizoram record a GER above the national figure.

Breaking Gender Norms in Higher Education

The survey has brought to light a significant trend: the rise in female enrolment in higher education in the northeastern states. Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland have demonstrated a higher Female GER compared to Male GER. At the postgraduate level, the trend continues with more females enrolled than males, barring Arunachal Pradesh. This rise in female enrolment is a promising sign for gender parity in education, especially in regions traditionally challenged by gender disparities.

Progress Amidst the Challenges

Despite the encouraging strides towards gender equality in enrolment, the survey underscores the challenges faced by the northeastern region in overall enrolment figures. Assam's low GER indicates the need for significant improvement in overall enrolment rates, even as it leads the way in female enrolment. The data paints a nuanced picture, reflecting the complexities of the educational landscape in the region.

National Trends and Future Implications

The AISHE report has also highlighted an increase in the national GER for the age group 18-23 years, which has risen to 28.4% compared to 27.3% in the previous year and 23.7% in 2014-15. The report also noted a significant increase in female PhD enrolment, which doubled to 0.99 lakh in 2021-22 from 0.48 lakh in 2014-15. These national trends, coupled with the regional patterns, suggest a gradual shift towards greater inclusivity and access to higher education in India.

The increase in female enrolment, particularly in the northeastern states, indicates a significant shift towards gender parity in higher education. This trend, if sustained and bolstered by policy measures, could lead to transformative changes in India's educational landscape. However, the challenges in overall enrolment and disparities across states underline the need for targeted interventions and comprehensive strategies to enhance higher education accessibility and quality across the country.