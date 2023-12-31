en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

AI’s Pivotal Role in India’s Economic Growth: A Projection to 2035

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:09 pm EST
AI’s Pivotal Role in India’s Economic Growth: A Projection to 2035

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a concept of the future; it’s the present, deeply embedded in industries across the globe. As we approach 2035, AI is projected to enhance India’s annual growth rate by a significant 1.3 percentage points, transforming the country’s economic landscape. AI’s evolution from the era of Alan Turing, Marvin Minsky, and John McCarthy to a ubiquitous presence is a testament to the relentless human pursuit of breakthroughs.

AI: A Game-Changer for Indian Economy

The Indian economy, despite the challenges of retail and wholesale inflation and a depreciating rupee against the USD, has shown a remarkable resilience. With a GDP growth of 7.5% in 2023 and a nominal GDP of $3.9 trillion, India is making strides in financial inclusion, digital revolution, infrastructure development, and more. Amidst these developments, AI stands out as a key driver of transformative change. A vivid example is DaveAI in Bengaluru, an AI Sales Experience Platform offering advanced AI solutions, and Kiya.ai, which provides AI-based omnichannel open finance solutions to foster financial inclusion and predictive insights for decision-making.

AI Innovations: Beyond Business

AI’s influence isn’t confined to the business world. Innovations like Breath AI’s non-invasive wearable technology are revolutionizing health monitoring. Education too is embracing AI, with the establishment of India’s first AI University in Karjat. The institution offers specialized programs in AI and related technologies, fortifying India’s position in the global AI landscape. Industry leaders are also harnessing AI’s potential in media, advertising, mobility, app/web development, and healthcare, particularly in developing economies.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword?

While AI’s role in shaping future growth is undeniable, concerns about its ethical implications persist. AI’s ability to make autonomous decisions raises questions about accountability and fairness. However, the consensus is clear: AI’s role is integral to future development and can’t be ignored. The challenge, therefore, lies in creating a balanced AI ecosystem where benefits outweigh potential pitfalls.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Real Estate Market Witnesses a Resurgence with a Spike in Property Registrations in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023 ...
@India · 3 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India
Delaware Supreme Court Revives Shareholder Suit Against AmerisourceBergen

By Rafia Tasleem

Delaware Supreme Court Revives Shareholder Suit Against AmerisourceBergen
SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors for Neglecting Fund Wind-Up

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors for Neglecting Fund Wind-Up
Delhi CEO’s Response to Employee’s ‘Late-Night Party Leave’ Request Sparks Debate

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's 'Late-Night Party Leave' Request Sparks Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
41 seconds
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
1 min
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
3 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
3 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
4 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
7 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
8 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
9 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
17 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app