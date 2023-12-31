AI’s Pivotal Role in India’s Economic Growth: A Projection to 2035

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a concept of the future; it’s the present, deeply embedded in industries across the globe. As we approach 2035, AI is projected to enhance India’s annual growth rate by a significant 1.3 percentage points, transforming the country’s economic landscape. AI’s evolution from the era of Alan Turing, Marvin Minsky, and John McCarthy to a ubiquitous presence is a testament to the relentless human pursuit of breakthroughs.

AI: A Game-Changer for Indian Economy

The Indian economy, despite the challenges of retail and wholesale inflation and a depreciating rupee against the USD, has shown a remarkable resilience. With a GDP growth of 7.5% in 2023 and a nominal GDP of $3.9 trillion, India is making strides in financial inclusion, digital revolution, infrastructure development, and more. Amidst these developments, AI stands out as a key driver of transformative change. A vivid example is DaveAI in Bengaluru, an AI Sales Experience Platform offering advanced AI solutions, and Kiya.ai, which provides AI-based omnichannel open finance solutions to foster financial inclusion and predictive insights for decision-making.

AI Innovations: Beyond Business

AI’s influence isn’t confined to the business world. Innovations like Breath AI’s non-invasive wearable technology are revolutionizing health monitoring. Education too is embracing AI, with the establishment of India’s first AI University in Karjat. The institution offers specialized programs in AI and related technologies, fortifying India’s position in the global AI landscape. Industry leaders are also harnessing AI’s potential in media, advertising, mobility, app/web development, and healthcare, particularly in developing economies.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword?

While AI’s role in shaping future growth is undeniable, concerns about its ethical implications persist. AI’s ability to make autonomous decisions raises questions about accountability and fairness. However, the consensus is clear: AI’s role is integral to future development and can’t be ignored. The challenge, therefore, lies in creating a balanced AI ecosystem where benefits outweigh potential pitfalls.