en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Airline Operators in Chennai Capitalize on Pongal Demand with Drastic Fare Hikes

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Airline Operators in Chennai Capitalize on Pongal Demand with Drastic Fare Hikes

As the Pongal festival season engulfs the state of Tamil Nadu, airline operators in Chennai are capitalizing on the increased demand by significantly inflating flight fares to various destinations within the state. The hike, which witnesses fares quadrupling and even quintupling, has left passengers disgruntled and calling for immediate action.

Exorbitant Fare Hikes

Destinations such as Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Salem have seen their usual fares soar to unprecedented levels. The standard fare to Tuticorin, which typically sits at Rs 3,624, has rocketed to Rs 13,639. Similarly, flights to Madurai have seen fares increase from Rs 3,264 to an eye-watering Rs 17,262.

The fare to Tiruchy has also experienced a similar escalation, rising from Rs 2,264 to Rs 11,369. Meanwhile, tickets to Coimbatore have quadrupled from Rs 3,315 to Rs 14,689. Lastly, passengers heading to Salem are now grappling with a fare that’s five times the usual rate of Rs 2,290.

Pongal Festival Demand Drives Price Surge

The consecutive five-day holiday for Pongal, a festival celebrated with fervor across Tamil Nadu, has led many residents to travel to their hometowns to partake in the festivities with their families and friends. With tickets for trains and buses hard to come by during this period, people are opting to fly instead. This surge in demand is the primary factor behind the drastic inflation in flight fares.

Call for Increased Flight Operations

Passengers, understandably upset over these exorbitant rates, have voiced their dissatisfaction. They have implored the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to increase the number of flights during the festival season, mirroring the efforts of the Railways and state transport corporations. Their hope is that with an increase in supply, the prices might stabilize, making air travel more accessible and affordable during such festive occasions.

0
Business India Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
PM Albanese Launches Inquiry into Woolworths and Coles Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has launched an investigation into the operational practices of two major supermarket chains, Woolworths and Coles, amidst the nation’s escalating cost-of-living crisis. The inquest, set to culminate with a report in six months, is to scrutinize the supermarkets’ code of conduct, contemplating whether its provisions should be expanded, inclusive of
PM Albanese Launches Inquiry into Woolworths and Coles Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
Ireland 2024: Business, Politics, and the Looming Sinn Féin Shadow
7 mins ago
Ireland 2024: Business, Politics, and the Looming Sinn Féin Shadow
Irish Tech Sector Triumphs Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024
7 mins ago
Irish Tech Sector Triumphs Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Game-Changer in Cryptocurrency Investing
5 mins ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Game-Changer in Cryptocurrency Investing
Sinn Féin Reassures Multinationals on Corporate Tax, High Earners Worry
6 mins ago
Sinn Féin Reassures Multinationals on Corporate Tax, High Earners Worry
PWC Ireland's Head of Tax Criticizes OECD's Former Director over Corporate Tax Reforms
7 mins ago
PWC Ireland's Head of Tax Criticizes OECD's Former Director over Corporate Tax Reforms
Latest Headlines
World News
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
27 seconds
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
28 seconds
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
37 seconds
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
48 seconds
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
54 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
High School Boys' Basketball: A Glimpse at Recent Scores and Outcomes
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Glimpse at Recent Scores and Outcomes
Narrow Victory for New Orleans Privateers in Intense Face-off Against Texas A&M-CC Islanders
1 min
Narrow Victory for New Orleans Privateers in Intense Face-off Against Texas A&M-CC Islanders
Golden Knights' Star Forward Jack Eichel Sidelined: Impact and Implications
1 min
Golden Knights' Star Forward Jack Eichel Sidelined: Impact and Implications
Taiwan Elections: A Shift Towards a Minority Government
1 min
Taiwan Elections: A Shift Towards a Minority Government
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app