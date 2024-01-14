Airline Operators in Chennai Capitalize on Pongal Demand with Drastic Fare Hikes

As the Pongal festival season engulfs the state of Tamil Nadu, airline operators in Chennai are capitalizing on the increased demand by significantly inflating flight fares to various destinations within the state. The hike, which witnesses fares quadrupling and even quintupling, has left passengers disgruntled and calling for immediate action.

Exorbitant Fare Hikes

Destinations such as Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Salem have seen their usual fares soar to unprecedented levels. The standard fare to Tuticorin, which typically sits at Rs 3,624, has rocketed to Rs 13,639. Similarly, flights to Madurai have seen fares increase from Rs 3,264 to an eye-watering Rs 17,262.

The fare to Tiruchy has also experienced a similar escalation, rising from Rs 2,264 to Rs 11,369. Meanwhile, tickets to Coimbatore have quadrupled from Rs 3,315 to Rs 14,689. Lastly, passengers heading to Salem are now grappling with a fare that’s five times the usual rate of Rs 2,290.

Pongal Festival Demand Drives Price Surge

The consecutive five-day holiday for Pongal, a festival celebrated with fervor across Tamil Nadu, has led many residents to travel to their hometowns to partake in the festivities with their families and friends. With tickets for trains and buses hard to come by during this period, people are opting to fly instead. This surge in demand is the primary factor behind the drastic inflation in flight fares.

Call for Increased Flight Operations

Passengers, understandably upset over these exorbitant rates, have voiced their dissatisfaction. They have implored the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to increase the number of flights during the festival season, mirroring the efforts of the Railways and state transport corporations. Their hope is that with an increase in supply, the prices might stabilize, making air travel more accessible and affordable during such festive occasions.