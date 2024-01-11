en English
Aviation

Airbus Sets New Sales Record in 2023 Amid Robust Recovery in Aviation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Airbus SE set a new sales record in 2023, securing over 2,000 net orders, marking an unprecedented milestone for the company. This surge in orders is primarily attributed to the rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft as the airline industry stages a robust recovery from the pandemic. Major deals from India’s IndiGo and Air India, as well as Turkish Airlines, significantly contributed to this achievement. Furthermore, Airbus exceeded its own annual delivery target, handing over 735 aircraft, surpassing the projected goal of approximately 720 deliveries for the year.

Record Sales and Deliveries

According to the company’s year-end report, Airbus delivered 735 commercial aircraft to 87 customers in 2023, reflecting an 11% increase in deliveries compared to the previous year. Notably, Airbus registered 2,319 gross new orders and 2,094 net new orders, ending the year with a backlog of 8,598 aircraft. The robust sales performance was credited to the increased flexibility and capability of its global industrial system, coupled with strong demand from airlines.

Airbus Surpasses Rival Boeing

With record annual jet orders and an 11% rise in 2023 deliveries, Airbus has secured its top manufacturing spot against rival Boeing for the fifth consecutive year. The European planemaker bagged 2,094 net plane orders in 2023, outstripping its US competitor, which managed to secure 1,314 net orders. The surge in orders underscores the burgeoning global passenger growth and airlines’ increasing preference for more fuel-efficient planes.

Future Plans

In light of the ongoing success, Airbus has ambitious plans for the future. The company has commenced the development of a successor to the popular A320 family and is targeting the launch of a hydrogen-powered plane by 2035. This initiative aligns with the global shift towards sustainable aviation and carbon-neutral goals set by various countries. The company’s CEO expressed optimism about the future, stating that 70% of aircraft flying are still of older generation, indicating a vast potential for sales of modern, fuel-efficient planes.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

