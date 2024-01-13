en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Airbnb and Uttarakhand Tourism Board Partner to Promote Responsible Tourism

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Airbnb and Uttarakhand Tourism Board Partner to Promote Responsible Tourism

Stepping into a collaborative stride, Airbnb and the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), setting forward a shared vision to bolster tourism in the less-trodden paths of Uttarakhand. The partnership is designed to enrich the tourist experience while concurrently supporting the local communities, thereby striking a harmonious balance between exploration and sustainability.

Building Capacity and Fostering a Homestay Ecosystem

At the heart of this collaboration lies the focus on capacity building, onboarding homestays, and nurturing a robust homestay ecosystem. Airbnb is set to conduct capacity-building activities, aimed at elevating the local hospitality standards to a global benchmark. The company will impart best practices and responsible hosting to selected ‘model hosts’ in pilot locations, who will then cascade this knowledge within the community. This initiative, thus, promises a ripple effect of enhanced hospitality standards across the region.

Onboarding Homestays onto Airbnb’s Platform

Furthermore, Airbnb will extend its support in onboarding homestays to their platform. The company will offer dedicated training on profile creation, content enhancement, and photography skills. The purpose of this initiative is twofold – to empower local hosts with the tools to attract travelers and to provide tourists with an authentic taste of local life and culture. This synergy is expected to result in a win-win situation for both hosts and tourists alike.

Assessment and Collaboration to Address Homestay-Specific Issues

Airbnb will also undertake a detailed assessment of homestay-specific issues in the chosen pilot destinations. This assessment will inform collaborative efforts with UTDB to address any identified gaps and provide support to fuel the growth of homestays in the region. Through this initiative, Airbnb and UTDB aim to foster an environment that encourages sustainable tourism while preserving the cultural heritage, natural beauty, and unique traditions of Uttarakhand.

In conclusion, as the lines between travel and responsible tourism blur, this partnership between Airbnb and UTDB signifies a significant shift towards promoting mindful travel practices that directly benefit local communities. It stands as a testament to the transformative power of tourism when channeled appropriately and responsibly.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 seconds ago
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
In a significant turn of events, N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur, decisively cancelled the scheduled transportation of new recruits from the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) to Assam for training. This decision came on the heels of vociferous protests from the families of the recruits who expressed profound concerns about
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
3 mins ago
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
AN-32 Disappearance: Family of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte's Enduring Search for Answers Amid Grief and Fraud
6 mins ago
AN-32 Disappearance: Family of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte's Enduring Search for Answers Amid Grief and Fraud
Indian Army Colonel Survives Abortive Terrorist Attack in Poonch Sector
1 min ago
Indian Army Colonel Survives Abortive Terrorist Attack in Poonch Sector
Unexpected Mid-week Eviction Shakes Up 'Bigg Boss Tamil 7' Ahead of Finale
1 min ago
Unexpected Mid-week Eviction Shakes Up 'Bigg Boss Tamil 7' Ahead of Finale
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
2 mins ago
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
Latest Headlines
World News
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
7 seconds
Manipur CM Cancels IRB Recruits' Training Plan in Assam Amid Safety Concerns
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
27 seconds
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
31 seconds
Jim Magilton Reflects on Career and Team's Resilience Amidst New Managerial Challenges
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
1 min
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
2 mins
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
2 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
3 mins
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
3 mins
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
4 mins
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app