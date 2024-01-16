Air Products Unveils Expanded Project Delivery Center in Vadodara

Industrial gases giant and clean hydrogen projects pioneer, Air Products, has unveiled the expansion of its project delivery center in Vadodara, Gujarat. The center, sprawling over 246,000 square feet and encompassing 10 floors, embarked on its construction journey back in 2020. This is the second such facility for the company in India, the first one being the project delivery and digital technology center located in Pune, Maharashtra.

Advertisment

Vadodara Center Inauguration

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Vadodara center was graced by Ahmed Hababou, the president for the Middle East, Egypt and Turkey, and India regions at Air Products. The center was initially home to around 900 employees. However, with the latest expansion, it can now accommodate about 1,400 personnel. Across the length and breadth of India, Air Products boasts a workforce of more than 1,800 individuals.

Supporting Global Operations

Advertisment

The enlarged Vadodara center is tasked with bolstering the company's global operations. Its remit includes providing engineering, procurement, construction, and project execution services. The managing director of Air Products India, Sushila Mani, shed light on the company's exponential workforce growth in the western region of India since 2020. She anticipates that the expanded center will further strengthen Air Products' foothold in the industrial gas and hydrogen sectors.

Additional Operations Across India

Besides Gujarat and Maharashtra, Air Products also has a presence in Kerala, where it runs an industrial gas complex at BPCL Kochi Refinery. In Bihar, another industrial gas complex is under construction at IOCL's Barauni Refinery. These strategic locations, coupled with the expansion of the Vadodara center, underscore Air Products' commitment to making a significant contribution to India's industrial gas and clean hydrogen ecosystems.