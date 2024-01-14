en English
Air Pollution Levels Soar in Chennai Amid Bhogi Celebrations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
As dawn broke over Chennai on the auspicious day of Bhogi, a time-honored festival where old materials are traditionally burned to make way for the new, the city’s air pollution levels surged despite earnest pleas from the State government for citizens to celebrate in an environmentally friendly manner. Monitoring stations scattered across the cityscape reported a worrying surge in Air Quality Index (AQI) values in the morning hours of the celebration, painting a grim picture compared to the previous day’s readings.

Alarming Surge in AQI Levels

In Alandur, the AQI level jumped to 126, a significant increase from the previous day. The areas of Arumbakkam and Ennore, too, witnessed alarming leaps, with their AQI readings skyrocketing to 216 and 232, respectively. Other regions within the city like Kodungaiyur, Manali, and Perungudi were not spared either, recording higher AQIs. Notably, Perungudi’s AQI level spiked to a distressing 289. To put things into perspective, after the Deepavali celebrations, Velachery had experienced an AQI surpassing 300.

The CPCB’s Stand on AQI Levels

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels that range from 51 to 100 as satisfactory, although they could possibly trigger minor breathing discomfort to sensitive individuals. However, levels that span from 201 to 300 can cause discomfort to a large majority of people upon sustained exposure. Extremely high levels, such as 301 to 500, are labeled as very poor to severe, implying a serious health hazard.

Disruption of Flight Operations

The surge in pollution did not merely tamper with the city’s air quality but disrupted routine life as well. Flight operations at Chennai Airport took a severe hit, with 50 flights delayed, 4 diverted to Hyderabad, and a SpiceJet flight to Andaman cancelled due to the combined smoke from the Bhogi bonfires and fog conditions. The Greater Chennai Corporation, in response to this crisis, has appointed Assistant Executive Engineers as nodal officers to report on garbage burning in their zones in a bid to curb air pollution during the Bhogi festival.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

