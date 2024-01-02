en English
Air India Welcomes First Airbus A350-900, Bolsters Fleet Expansion

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Air India Welcomes First Airbus A350-900, Bolsters Fleet Expansion

Air India, India’s flag carrier airline, recently welcomed the first of its 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, marking a significant milestone in its fleet expansion and modernization plan. This wide-body aircraft, designed for long-haul flights, offers increased fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced passenger comfort. The acquisition is a strategic move by Air India to fortify its position in the aviation market, improve service offerings, and compete more effectively with other carriers.

Commencement of Commercial Service

The airline’s brand-new Airbus A350-900 will commence commercial service on January 22, 2024, with bookings now open for domestic flights. Initially, the A350 will be deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarization and regulatory compliance, connecting major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. As per the airline’s plans, the arrival of additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft is meticulously scheduled at the rate of one new aircraft every six days throughout 2024.

Features and Specifications

The Airbus A350-900 boasts many features that significantly enhance passenger comfort and travel experience. Equipped with Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, the aircraft has a three-class cabin configuration, with a total of 316 seats. Passengers can enjoy the state-of-the-art Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system with HD screens, ensuring a premium experience during their flight.

Revitalizing Air India

The arrival of the Airbus A350-900 is a critical component of Air India’s broader strategy to revitalize its brand and operations following its recent acquisition by Tata Sons. Unveiling a new global brand identity and introducing uniforms designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Air India is poised to redefine itself as a ‘world-class global airline with an Indian heart’. The delivery of the first Airbus A350-900 is a promising step forward in Air India’s commitment to improving its fleet reliability and customer satisfaction.

India Transportation Travel
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

