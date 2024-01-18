en English
Aviation

Air India Ushers in New Era with Airbus A350 Inauguration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Air India Ushers in New Era with Airbus A350 Inauguration

Marking a significant stride in its modernization journey, India’s national carrier, Air India, has unveiled its first Airbus A350 aircraft. The event was graced by the presence of India’s Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, at the Wings India 2024 event, a testament to the country’s burgeoning aviation industry.

A Game-Changer for Air India

Air India’s CEO, Cambell Wilson, hailed the Airbus A350 as a ‘game-changer,’ underscoring its potential to revolutionize the passenger experience, enable new routes, and bolster the airline’s ambition of reclaiming its position as a global aviation leader. This introduction heralds a broader transformation for the national carrier, encompassing fleet renewal, expansion of the route network, and upgrading services.

Advanced Features of the Airbus A350

The A350 boasts of Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, bringing environmental benefits and enhanced performance to the table. With a range of up to 9,700 nautical miles, it enables non-stop flights from India to the United States, Canada, and Australia. It also promises an enriched passenger experience through wider cabins, larger windows, mood lighting, and cutting-edge entertainment systems.

Air India’s A350-900 is configured with 316 seats across three classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. Passengers in the Business class can enjoy private suites equipped with full-sized beds, personal wardrobes, and high-definition entertainment systems. The Premium Economy offers wide seats with ample legroom, while the Economy class is designed for both comfort and value.

Air India’s Future Plans

The A350 is set to commence commercial service on January 22, 2024, initially plying domestic routes for crew familiarization before being deployed internationally. The VT-JRA, the first of 20 A350-900s ordered by Air India, is eagerly anticipated, with additional deliveries expected through March 2024. The airline has also placed orders for 250 new aircraft from Airbus, including A350-1000 models, indicating a promising future for the aviation giant.

Aviation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

