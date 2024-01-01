en English
Aviation

Air India to Commence Operations with Airbus A350-900 from January 22

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Air India, one of the primary carriers of the country, has announced its first Airbus A350-900 will commence commercial service from January 22, offering a significant upgrade to its fleet. This move is a part of Air India’s strategic initiative to modernize its fleet and enhance the passenger experience.

Unveiling the Airbus A350-900

The A350-900, known for its fuel efficiency, advanced aerodynamics, and sophisticated passenger comfort features, will make a robust addition to Air India’s fleet. It comes in a three-class cabin configuration, which includes 28 private Business suites, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 264 spacious Economy seats, accommodating a total of 316 passengers.

The aircraft will initially be deployed on domestic routes, covering Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. After the crew familiarization and regulatory compliance period, the aircraft will extend its wings for longer-haul flights, connecting continents and offering more efficient services to passengers.

Impressive Features

The Airbus A350-900 is equipped with Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, offering a 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency compared to similar models. The aircraft also features the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system, ensuring a high-definition viewing experience across all classes.

Moreover, the A350 is the first of the 20 aircraft ordered by Air India, with an additional five expected for delivery by March 2024. With this addition, Air India plans to enhance its operational capacity and offer more comfortable and efficient services to its passengers.

Modernizing the Brand Identity

In addition to the fleet upgrade, Air India also unveiled its new global brand identity, including a stylish collection of uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. This move is viewed as a step towards enhancing the airline’s brand image and offering a fresh and modern experience to its passengers.

In conclusion, the introduction of the Airbus A350-900 is a significant move for Air India, aiming to boost its operational capacity and improve customer experience. With its advanced features and modern design, the A350-900 is expected to set a new standard in the aviation market and offer a competitive edge to Air India in the industry.

Aviation India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

0
