Aviation

Air India Pilot De-Rostered After Hard Landing: Investigation Initiated

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Air India Pilot De-Rostered After Hard Landing: Investigation Initiated

On December 20, an Air India A320 neo aircraft experienced a hard landing during its Kochi-Dubai flight, leading to an immediate grounding of the airplane in Dubai for extensive checks. Despite the abrupt landing, no structural damages were reported. The pilot in command has been de-rostered pending an investigation, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India.

Investigation Underway

The DGCA has initiated a thorough probe into the incident to ascertain the cause of the hard landing. The aircraft, which is 5.5 years old, recorded a force of 3.5 G during its landing but miraculously did not suffer any structural damage. The plane remained in Dubai for a week and underwent extensive checks before it was cleared for flight. Following clearance, the aircraft was ferried back to Air India’s engineering base in Mumbai.

Passengers Remain Safe, Demand Apology

All passengers aboard the flight remained safe during the incident. However, the passengers refused to deplane until the Captain issued an apology for the hard landing scenario. The incident has raised questions about the training and promotion practices within Air India.

Pilot Training Questioned

Aviation expert Captain Shakti Lumba has suggested that the hard landing might be a result of expedited pilot training. The pilot in question was promoted directly from co-pilot on wide-body jets to Captain on the Airbus, which implies that there may have been a rush in the pilot’s training. The Tata Group, which acquired Air India in January 2022, has been working to upgrade the carrier’s aging fleet and improve service levels to increase its market share to 30% on both domestic and international routes by 2027.

Aviation India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

