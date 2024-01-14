Air India Passengers Stranded for Hours Due to Dense Fog at Delhi Airport

Passengers aboard two Air India flights endured substantial delays at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions, marking one of the most significant disruptions in the airline’s recent history. The flights, AI 185 from Delhi to Vancouver and AI-120 from Frankfurt to Delhi, were both victims of the severe cold and dense fog that has enveloped the capital.

Weather Woes Ground Flights

Flight AI 185 was grounded for a grueling 8 hours before ultimately being canceled. Low visibility was cited as the primary reason for the delay and subsequent cancellation. However, the passengers were not permitted to deboard during the long wait. Air India stated that allowing passengers off the plane would have necessitated a time-consuming rechecking and security clearance process, compounding the delay.

Moreover, the crew’s Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) restrictions also played a part in the decision to cancel the flight. These restrictions are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of both passengers and crew by limiting the number of hours a flight crew can work without a break.

Airport Congestion Adds to Delays

In a separate incident, Flight AI-120 from Frankfurt to Delhi struggled to find a parking space upon landing, resulting in an additional delay of two and a half hours. An airport official cited a full parking situation as the cause. The severe weather had led to a large number of flights being held, filling up the airport’s parking capacity and causing further delays.

Adverse Weather Disrupts Flight Schedules

The severe cold and dense fog in the capital have led to widespread delays and cancellations of flights. The disruptions have affected not only Air India but also multiple other airlines, creating a ripple effect on both domestic and international flight schedules. In response to the situation, Air India arranged accommodations for the affected passengers and rescheduled the flight for later that night.

The meteorological department has issued an alert for very dense fog in several areas, urging travelers to exercise caution. As the weather conditions continue to persist, passengers are advised to stay updated on their flight status to avoid any potential inconvenience.