Aviation

Air India Express Sees Ayodhya as an Emerging Hotspot for Aviation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:54 pm EST
Air India Express Sees Ayodhya as an Emerging Hotspot for Aviation

Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of India’s national carrier, is spearheading an aviation revolution targeting the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. The company’s CEO, Aloke Singh, has expressed his bullish outlook on the city’s potential as an emerging hotspot for aviation amidst the inauguration festivities.

Ayodhya: An Emerging Aviation Hub

With the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple on January 22, airlines are gearing up to launch direct flights from major Indian cities to Ayodhya. This move anticipates a surge in travel demand, with pilgrims and tourists eager to witness the historic event. Air India Express seizes this opportunity, announcing the launch of direct flights connecting Ayodhya with Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Delhi from January 17.

Prime Minister’s Appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and urged devotees not to visit the city on the temple’s consecration day due to logistical and security constraints. Instead, they are invited to arrive after January 23. This appeal, while necessary for public safety, poses a challenge to airlines, who must now adjust their strategies to accommodate the shift in travel schedules.

Embracing Aspirational India

Aloke Singh, the Managing Director of Air India Express, sees Ayodhya’s potential as an aspirational market. He emphasized the new India’s desire for exploration and the chance it offers the aviation industry. If Ayodhya becomes an international airport, Singh foresees potential in connecting Ayodhya with Abu Dhabi through Air India Express, underscoring the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

As Ayodhya prepares to embrace its new status as an aviation hub, the implications for the city and the aviation industry are immense. The challenge now lies in managing the anticipated surge in travel demand while ensuring safety and convenience for all travelers.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

