Aviation

Air India Express Inaugurates First Flight to Ayodhya Amid Launch of New Airport

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:28 pm EST
Air India Express, led by CEO Aloke Singh, launched its inaugural flight to Ayodhya, a town on the brink of becoming a significant destination for both domestic and international travelers. This move comes in tandem with the inauguration of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The airport promises to become a hub for airlines such as IndiGo and Air India Express, with operations from Delhi set to commence.

Boosting connectivity to Ayodhya

The new airport and the ensuing flight operations signal an exciting period for the aviation sector. Singh acknowledged the potential Ayodhya holds as a hotspot for pilgrimage and religious tourism, as well as for its source market. Air India Express plans to seize this opportunity to cater to India’s aspirational population seeking new travel experiences by expanding its network to emerging destinations like Ayodhya.

Direct routes to Ayodhya

Direct flights from prominent Indian cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, are set to connect with Ayodhya starting the following week. Air India Express has also announced plans to commence direct flights connecting Ayodhya with Bengaluru and Kolkata, scheduled to start operations from January 17. This move aims to offer convenient, one-stop travel solutions for pilgrims journeying from South and Eastern India.

Ayodhya’s future tourism prospects

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, flagged off trains, and launched development projects worth ₹15,700 crore. Despite the grandeur of the occasion, he urged devotees to refrain from visiting Ayodhya on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, due to logistical and security reasons. He reassured that the temple would be open for visits from January 23 onwards. This gesture emphasizes the government’s intent to balance the town’s religious significance with the practical aspects of managing a burgeoning tourist destination.

Aviation India Travel & Tourism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

    © 2023 BNN
