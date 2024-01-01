Air India Bolsters Fleet with Airbus A350-900 Amid Improved Air Quality in Delhi-NCR

In a significant stride towards fleet expansion, Air India has proudly welcomed the first Airbus A350-900 aircraft of its twenty-strong order. This milestone was celebrated with a grand event on Monday, marking a new chapter in the history of the airline.

Air India’s Fleet Expansion

Marking a milestone in its restructuring and rebranding efforts, Air India acquired its first Airbus A350-900 on December 23, 2023. This acquisition is part of a larger order announced in February 2023, which includes 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, valued at an estimated US$70 billion. The order comprises 40 A350s, with deliveries commencing in late 2023. The airline also received its first Airbus A321neo on March 26, 2023.

The new Airbus A350-900 boasts a three-class cabin configuration, housing a total of 316 seats. This includes 28 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats, and 264 economy seats. Powered by Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350-900 offers a 20% improvement in fuel efficiency compared to its counterparts.

Domestic Deployment and Global Branding

The A350-900 will be deployed on domestic routes starting January 22, 2024, to facilitate crew familiarization and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. The new A350 flights will operate from key cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, with the inaugural flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai. As part of this new phase, Air India also revealed a new global brand identity and redesigned uniforms for cabin and cockpit crews.

Revocation of Anti-Pollution Measures

In unrelated news, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has made a significant environmental policy decision. Following an improvement in air quality, the CAQM has ordered the revocation of anti-pollution restrictions under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire Delhi-NCR. This decision was triggered by the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi showing substantial improvement, recording an AQI of 346 at 4:00 PM, which is below the threshold of 401-450 that initiates Stage-III actions.

Forecasts predict that the AQI will continue to improve or maintain at Very Poor/Poor levels in the coming days. As a result, measures under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP will remain in effect with strict monitoring and enforcement to prevent the need for reimplementation of Stage-III actions. The CAQM has also directed that project sites and industrial units that have been closed due to specific violations or non-compliances are not allowed to resume operations without explicit authorization from the Commission.