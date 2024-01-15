en English
India

Air Hazard Disrupts Operations at Delhi Airport Amid Severe Smog and Cold Wave Conditions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
A recent investigation has brought to light a grave air hazard at Delhi airport, a situation causing significant concern. The hazardous conditions have led to the cancellation of 45 flights and delayed 61 others due to zero visibility. The visibility is so poor that several flights have been diverted, resulting in airport chaos and passengers being trapped inside flights for hours.

Smog blankets Delhi, disrupting air traffic

Delhi was enveloped in a thick layer of smog on Sunday, severely hampering visibility and resulting in over 400 flight delays. This is the first time this year that pollution levels have soared into the severe zone. The city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) worsened to 447, making it Delhi’s worst January air in three years. The minimum temperature dropped to 3.5°C, four degrees below normal, keeping the city in the grip of a cold wave for the third consecutive day.

Local pollutants exacerbate the situation

The effect of local pollutants was amplified by still winds and the relentless dip in temperatures, with the smoke mingling with fog and trapping Delhi in the worst smog episode so far in 2024. The hazardous pollution levels also mark the third and usually final phase of Delhi’s tryst with torrid winter air.

Authorities take action

The rapid deterioration in air quality led the Commission for Air Quality Management to invoke Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan for the third time this winter. Delhi experienced its lowest minimum temperature of the winter season at 3.5°C on Sunday, accompanied by a notable drop in air quality, categorizing it as severe according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of dense to very dense fog conditions in the next two days, with the national capital already in the grip of severe cold for the past three days.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 447, falling within the severe category, indicating hazardous air conditions. The impact of the dense fog has led to delays in Delhi-bound trains, with 22 trains experiencing delays ranging from one to six hours due to reduced visibility not only in Delhi but also in several other states. The IMD forecasts mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog on Monday morning, extending the trend until January 20.

India Safety Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

