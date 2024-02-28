AIIMS Study Reveals 40% Pillion Riders Risk Lives Without Helmets in Delhi

New findings from the AIIMS Trauma Centre have raised alarms over the safety practices of two-wheeler pillion riders in New Delhi, revealing a stark discrepancy in helmet use. While the majority of drivers appear to be adhering to safety norms, a significant portion of pillion riders are not, putting themselves at grave risk.

Alarming Trends in Two-Wheeler Safety

In an extensive study conducted in 2022, the AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi has brought to light a concerning trend among two-wheeler users. Despite the well-documented benefits of helmet use in preventing severe head injuries, the data indicates a troubling lapse in safety practices among pillion riders. Approximately 85% of drivers wear helmets, yet 40% of pillion riders choose to forego this crucial protection. Dr. Kamran Farooque, chief of the AIIMS Trauma Centre, emphasized the direct correlation between the lack of helmet use among pillion riders and an increase in head injuries, which often lead to dire outcomes.

Implications for Road Safety

The study's findings underscore the urgent need for heightened awareness and stricter enforcement of helmet laws for all two-wheeler occupants, not just drivers. The disparity in helmet usage poses a significant public health risk, as pillion riders without helmets are more susceptible to life-threatening head injuries in the event of an accident. This situation calls for immediate action from both regulatory bodies and the public to bridge the gap in safety practices and ensure the well-being of all road users.

Steps Toward Safer Roads

In response to the study, efforts are being intensified to promote the universal use of helmets. Initiatives include public awareness campaigns about the importance of helmet use, stricter enforcement of existing helmet laws, and possibly revising legislation to close loopholes that allow pillion riders to remain unprotected. The goal is to cultivate a culture of safety among two-wheeler users, reducing the incidence of head injuries and fatalities on the road.

The AIIMS study serves as a crucial wake-up call to the dangers of neglecting helmet use. As efforts are made to address this issue, it is hoped that the coming years will see a significant reduction in head injuries among two-wheeler users, making the roads safer for everyone. With the collective action of the community and authorities, the vision of a safer riding environment in Delhi can become a reality.