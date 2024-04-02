AIFF Suspends Executive Deepak Sharma for Alleged Assault on Women Footballers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken a firm stance by suspending Deepak Sharma, an executive committee member, following allegations of him assaulting two women footballers in Goa. This incident, which has marred the ongoing Indian Women's League (IWL) 2, has prompted the federation to act swiftly, underlining its commitment to ensuring a safe environment for women in sports.
Immediate Action and Legal Proceedings
In the wake of the allegations, the AIFF dissolved its initial three-member committee assigned to investigate the incident and referred the matter to its Disciplinary Committee for urgent attention. Concurrently, Goa police arrested Sharma, and an FIR was lodged against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, spotlighting the gravity of the accusations. This decisive action by the AIFF and law enforcement underscores the serious stance against misconduct within sports federations.
AIFF's Commitment to Women's Football
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey emphasized the federation's dedication to promoting women's football in a supportive and safe environment. He highlighted the significant growth in registered women players and the federation's plans to further develop the IWL, including introducing promotion and relegation systems. Chaubey also referenced the national team's recent achievements as evidence of the positive trajectory of women's football in India, signaling the federation's resolve to protect and nurture this progress.
Culture of Accountability
The allegations against Sharma have ignited a broader discussion on the culture within sports organizations and the imperative for accountability, especially concerning the treatment of women athletes. The AIFF's swift response to the incident not only addresses the immediate issue but also sends a strong message about its zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct. The case has now been moved to the disciplinary domain, where the outcomes will likely influence future governance and cultural norms within the federation and potentially across Indian sports.
This incident serves as a critical moment for the AIFF and the broader sports community in India to reflect on and reinforce the standards of conduct and the mechanisms in place to protect athletes. The federation's actions in the coming days will be closely watched, as they have the potential to set a precedent for how similar issues are handled in the future. As the AIFF navigates this challenging situation, its commitment to safety, respect, and fairness in women's football remains under the spotlight.