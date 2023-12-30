en English
Education

AICTE Warns Against Fake 10-Day MBA Programs in India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:38 am EST
AICTE Warns Against Fake 10-Day MBA Programs in India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has sounded an alarm against deceptive 10-day Master of Business Administration (MBA) crash courses in India. Aiming to protect the integrity of the country’s academic landscape, the regulatory body issued a notification warning students about the existence of these fake MBA programs, often propagated by motivational speakers and online influencers.

10-Day MBAs: A Myth Unraveled

In a clear-cut message, AICTE underlined that an MBA, a two-year postgraduate degree, cannot be legitimately completed in a mere 10-day timeframe. It emphasized that these short-term, so-called MBA programs lack the requisite approval from the council. Such courses mislead students by promising advanced skills and knowledge in business and management, which are typically acquired over an intensive two-year study period.

A Supreme Court Backed Stand

The council’s cautionary notice draws strength from a Supreme Court judgment that unequivocally prohibits institutions and universities from running technical courses, like MBA and other management courses leading to a postgraduate degree, without AICTE’s approval. This validation, reinforced by the highest court in the land, fortifies the legitimacy of AICTE’s stance and its commitment to uphold the sanctity of India’s educational system.

Call To Action: Vigilance and Diligence

AICTE has urged all stakeholders, particularly students, to remain vigilant and not to be deceived by such fraudulent educational offers. It encourages students to exercise due diligence when evaluating educational opportunities and to report any dubious claims to the council. This warning stands as a crucial reminder of the importance of thorough research and a skeptical approach when encountering seemingly too-good-to-be-true educational offerings.

