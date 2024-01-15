en English
AICTE Urges Universities to Adhere to Supreme Court Judgment on Tax Exemptions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
In a significant shift from previous interpretations, the Supreme Court of India has clarified the meaning of ‘solely’ in the context of imparting education without profit. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the regulatory body overseeing technical education in the country, has urged universities and colleges to adhere to this judgment. The judgement clarifies that for educational trusts or societies to be eligible for tax exemptions under Section 10(23C) of the Income Tax Act, they must operate exclusively for educational purposes without any profit motive.

Clarification of ‘Solely’

The pivotal Supreme Court decision came about following the case of New Noble Education Society vs Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. In this case, the Court clarified that ‘solely’ means ‘exclusively’ or ‘only’. Therefore, to claim tax exemptions, educational institutions must serve only educational objectives. This interpretation marks a departure from previous understandings and will be applied prospectively to allow institutions adequate time for adjustment.

AICTE’s Advisory and its Intent

The AICTE issued this advisory in a bid to curb malpractices in the education sector. It aims to prevent the misuse of funds by profit-oriented promoters and eliminate activities that contravene AICTE norms. The council warns that education institutions should not seek tax exemption if they are profit-oriented. There have been instances of private trusts and societies engaging in profit-driven activities, such as lending to businesses and underpaying staff, which are inconsistent with the not-for-profit nature of education.

Skepticism Surrounds the Advisory

Despite the AICTE’s advisory, there is skepticism among the academic community about its effectiveness. Academics believe that errant institutions might still manipulate records to appear compliant, while continuing to breach the directive. Additionally, some institutions engage in non-educational activities, like running hospitals, and generate profits. These practices are seen as inconsistent with the not-for-profit nature of education and call into question the integrity of these institutions. Only time will reveal whether this advisory will lead to meaningful change in the sector.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

