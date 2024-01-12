en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program

In a significant development in India’s technical education sector, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has joined hands with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to invite online applications from faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions. The invitation is for participation in the Master Training Program—an initiative aimed at honing skills in High-Performance Computing (HPC).

Aligning with National Supercomputing Mission

This educational initiative is part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), a strategic effort by the Indian government geared towards strengthening the nation’s capacity and competencies in the realm of HPC. The NSM envisages making India self-reliant in the field of supercomputing, and the Master Training Program is a significant step towards achieving this objective.

Master Training Program: A Deep Dive into HPC

The Master Training Program is meticulously crafted to equip faculty members with comprehensive knowledge and prowess in HPC. It presents an unmissable opportunity for faculty members to delve deep into the complexities of HPC, opening new avenues of understanding and teaching this crucial subject.

Creating a Cadre of Master Trainers

Upon successful completion of the program, the faculty members will be designated as Master Trainers. These Master Trainers will bear the torch of knowledge, enlightening their peers across the country. The initiative aims at creating a ripple effect, disseminating expertise in HPC throughout the academic community, thereby enriching the quality of technical education across India.

0
Education India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade's Shoemaking Initiative
In an unprecedented move, Madam Abiola Arogundade, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Technical Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, has instigated a collaboration with Yikodeen, a prominent figure in the leather goods industry. The initiative is a shoemaking and leather crafting training programme designed to empower 100 young Nigerians. The month-long intensive
Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade's Shoemaking Initiative
Odisha Implements 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Sexual Offences in Residential Schools
20 mins ago
Odisha Implements 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Sexual Offences in Residential Schools
Funding Cutoff for Muslim Schools in Uttar Pradesh Threatens Jobs of 21,000 Teachers
22 mins ago
Funding Cutoff for Muslim Schools in Uttar Pradesh Threatens Jobs of 21,000 Teachers
Kargil's LAHDC Chief Advocates the Integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government Schools
10 mins ago
Kargil's LAHDC Chief Advocates the Integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government Schools
ChatGPT: The AI Model That Writes Like A Human
11 mins ago
ChatGPT: The AI Model That Writes Like A Human
Teacher Shortage Prompts Schools to Innovate, But Broader Changes Needed
19 mins ago
Teacher Shortage Prompts Schools to Innovate, But Broader Changes Needed
Latest Headlines
World News
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
3 mins
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
7 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
7 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
8 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
8 mins
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
8 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
10 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
10 mins
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
10 mins
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app