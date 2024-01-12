AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program

In a significant development in India’s technical education sector, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has joined hands with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to invite online applications from faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions. The invitation is for participation in the Master Training Program—an initiative aimed at honing skills in High-Performance Computing (HPC).

Aligning with National Supercomputing Mission

This educational initiative is part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), a strategic effort by the Indian government geared towards strengthening the nation’s capacity and competencies in the realm of HPC. The NSM envisages making India self-reliant in the field of supercomputing, and the Master Training Program is a significant step towards achieving this objective.

Master Training Program: A Deep Dive into HPC

The Master Training Program is meticulously crafted to equip faculty members with comprehensive knowledge and prowess in HPC. It presents an unmissable opportunity for faculty members to delve deep into the complexities of HPC, opening new avenues of understanding and teaching this crucial subject.

Creating a Cadre of Master Trainers

Upon successful completion of the program, the faculty members will be designated as Master Trainers. These Master Trainers will bear the torch of knowledge, enlightening their peers across the country. The initiative aims at creating a ripple effect, disseminating expertise in HPC throughout the academic community, thereby enriching the quality of technical education across India.