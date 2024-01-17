AICTE and Aryans College of Engineering to Host Faculty Development Programme

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in New Delhi and Aryans College of Engineering in Rajpura, Chandigarh, are joining forces to host a three-day faculty development programme (FDP) focusing on universal human values (UHV). The event is scheduled to take place from January 18 to 20 and will be supervised by the National Coordination Committee for the Induction Programme under AICTE.

Leadership and Coordination

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman of Aryans Group, is expected to preside over the programme. Dr. Parveen Kataria, the Director General of Aryans, will serve as the local program coordinator. Dr. J K Saini, Director of Aryans College of Engineering, announced that Dr. Charanjeet Madan would act as the regional coordinator. Dr. Priya Darshani has been assigned as the expert for UHV Activities and Projects. The programme will also see the involvement of Dr. Manisha Gupta, a member of the AICTE Sub Committee for the Induction Programme, and Dr. Garima Joshi from the University of Engineering & Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh, who will observe the sessions.

Programme Outline

The FDP will consist of 12 sessions and is designed to accommodate 80 participants from various educational institutions. The programme is a part of AICTE's ongoing efforts to ensure the best possible faculty development across India's educational institutions. This FDP on universal human values aims to promote the understanding, appreciation, and practice of universal human values amongst faculty members, and in turn, their students. The idea is to infuse these values into the educational system, thereby bringing about a positive transformation in society.

AICTE's Continued Efforts in Faculty Development

This is not the first time AICTE has sponsored such an initiative. Recently, a six-day AICTE-sponsored ATAL Faculty Development Programme titled ‘Convergence on AI and IOT for Smart Health’ was conducted at Maharaja Institute of Technology Mysore. The program included sessions by industry experts and institute visits, accommodating 58 participants including faculty, research scholars, and PG students from various institutes and firms.