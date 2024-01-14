en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

AI Startup CEO Murder Case Ignites Mental Health Dialogue in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
AI Startup CEO Murder Case Ignites Mental Health Dialogue in India

The calamitous case of Suchana Seth, an AI startup CEO and data scientist, who purportedly murdered her four-year-old son, has ignited a national discourse on mental health in India. Suchana Seth, a figure sitting at the helm of an AI start-up, is now embroiled in a deadly controversy, accused of smothering her young child to death in a service apartment in Candolim, North Goa. Arrested midway on January 8 in Chitradurga in Karnataka, Seth’s case has become a flashpoint igniting a long-overdue conversation about India’s mental health crisis.

A Metaphor for a National Crisis

Distinguished psychiatrist Dr. Harish Shetty has drawn parallels between the Seth case and India’s broader mental health epidemic. He underscored the mental torment inflicted by solitary lives, isolation, and the high-pressure environment prevalent in urban areas. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the mental health issues often neglected by society and government alike, which are routinely overshadowed by concerns about defense and religious structures.

Call for a Broader Mental Health Movement

In the wake of the Seth case, Dr. Shetty has urged for a comprehensive mental health movement rather than a mere campaign. Mental health, he argues, should not be a concern exclusive to mental health professionals. This high-profile case has exposed the urgent need for improved mental health awareness and comprehensive support systems, particularly in scenarios of familial discord and custody disputes.

Revamp of Mental Health Assessments in Custody Disputes

Dr. Shetty highlights that psychological evaluations already play a role in court rulings concerning custody cases. However, the existing system is sluggish and often intensifies the trauma associated with such disputes. He advocates for the implementation of more proactive measures in mental health prevention and urges society to extend support to those grappling with mental distress.

The case of Suchana Seth has brought to the forefront the urgency of mental health issues in India. It serves as a grim reminder that mental health requires the same attention, if not more, as other pressing societal issues. The narrative is clear: mental health is a collective responsibility, not just a task for mental health professionals.

0
India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
India Prepares for Grand Consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple
India is gripped by a palpable sense of anticipation as it prepares for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The event, marked by nationwide enthusiasm, is set to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony, with an expected attendance of around 6,000 dignitaries. Ayodhya Enveloped in
India Prepares for Grand Consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Technology
6 mins ago
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Technology
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
32 mins ago
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
5 mins ago
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
5 mins ago
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam
6 mins ago
Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam
Latest Headlines
World News
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
17 seconds
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
1 min
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
2 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
4 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
5 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
5 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
6 mins
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
6 mins
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
6 mins
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app