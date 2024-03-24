AI Revolution in Business: Findability Sciences CEO Unveils Game-Changing BPC and Enterprise Forecasting

At the forefront of technological innovation, Anand Mahurkar, CEO of Findability Sciences, highlights the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reshaping business operations. In a recent interview with Indianexpress.com, Mahurkar delved into the company's novel Business Process Co-Pilots (BPC) and Enterprise Forecasting solutions, emphasizing their potential to revolutionize the way businesses approach productivity and decision-making.

Transforming Business Processes with BPC

Findability Sciences' BPC solution leverages advanced AI technologies like natural language processing, optical character recognition (OCR), and IBM Watson's large language models. By automating the collection and analysis of extensive content-centric business processes, BPC significantly reduces the time and human effort required, leading to faster product launches and revenue growth. Mahurkar explains, "Instead of three years for a process, it has now come down to one year," showcasing the efficiency gains achievable with AI.

Driving Decisions with Enterprise Forecasting

The Enterprise Forecasting solution employs supervised machine learning algorithms alongside proprietary algorithms developed by Findability Sciences. This innovative technology provides businesses with predictive insights, enabling them to anticipate future trends and make informed decisions across various verticals such as supply chain management and sales planning. Mahurkar elaborates on the self-learning aspect of the technology, stating, "Our technology learns from the historical data," underscoring the adaptability and precision of their AI models.

AI Adoption: India vs. the World

Mahurkar observes a higher rate of AI adoption among Indian companies compared to their counterparts in the US or Japan. This trend is attributed to a greater awareness and availability of resources within the Indian ecosystem. By establishing its development center in Maharashtra, Findability Sciences aims to harness India's technological talent and lead the AI revolution. Additionally, the company's focus on data security and governance ensures that customer data remains protected, addressing key concerns associated with AI implementation in business environments.

As AI continues to make inroads into the global business landscape, Findability Sciences' innovative solutions stand out for their ability to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and inform strategic decisions. With Indian companies leading the charge in AI adoption, the future of business transformation looks promising, driven by data and powered by AI.