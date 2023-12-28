en English
Business

AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:47 am EST
Paytm, one of India’s leading digital payment companies, recently downsized its workforce by over 1,000 employees, a decision primarily driven by the superior performance of its artificial intelligence (AI) systems. This move illustrates the growing influence of AI and automation on the workforce, particularly in the technology sector where efficiency and cost reduction are paramount.

Paytm’s AI-driven Efficiency

Amidst the volatile Indian fintech sector, Paytm has confirmed a ‘slight reduction’ in its workforce. This decision is part of the company’s efforts to reach its first net profit since its public listing in November 2021. Paytm’s strategy involves a 10% to 15% saving in employee costs by leveraging AI automation, a move that follows the company’s withdrawal from small-ticket consumer lending and the buy now, pay later segment after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) crackdown on unsecured loans. The company is also overhauling its wealth management operations and plans to hire more than 15,000 contract salespeople to boost its merchant network.

Automation Trend in the Tech Sector

The layoffs at Paytm are part of a broader trend in the Indian fintech sector, which has seen over 28,000 job cuts in the past six months. While the layoffs have raised concerns, they also highlight the sector’s rapid move towards automation. But this trend isn’t confined to India. Google, the global tech giant, is reportedly considering downsizing its workforce by up to 30,000 as it restructures its ad sales department. Like Paytm, Google plans to leverage AI for operational tasks, a move expected to significantly increase efficiency.

The Implications of AI-driven Processes

The situation at both Paytm and Google underscores a significant shift towards AI-driven processes. These processes, while streamlining operations and boosting productivity, also raise concerns about the displacement of human workers. The broader implications for employment in the tech industry are indeed far-reaching, potentially affecting millions of workers globally. As AI continues to outperform human capabilities in various tasks, it’s clear that the conversation around AI, automation, and their impact on the workforce is more critical than ever.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

