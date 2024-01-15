AI in 2024: Domain-Specific Models, Employment Impact, and Ethical Frameworks

As we step into 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) continues to shape our world in profound ways. The year heralds significant advancements in domain-specific and localized models, with a palpable impact on employment and the evolution of ethical frameworks. Customized AI models, fine-tuned to specific sectors like banking, medicine, and government services, are increasingly gaining recognition for their potential. Indian companies, in particular, are leading the charge in developing localized language models to cater to the country’s diverse linguistic landscape, with initiatives such as Ola’s Krutrim and Tech Mahindra’s Project Indus.

The Rise of Large Language Models

Industry experts forecast an increased prevalence of large language models (LLMs) as organizations strive to surmount the limitations of generic models. The increased adoption of generative AI (GenAI) in business operations is also prompting companies to invest heavily in AI training for their employees, signaling a paradigm shift in the workplace.

AI and Employment: A Double-Edged Sword?

However, the rise of AI is not without its controversies, particularly in the realm of employment. The International Monetary Fund’s analysis indicates that AI is set to affect roughly 40% of jobs worldwide, with advanced economies facing greater exposure than emerging markets and low-income countries. This raises pertinent questions: will AI eliminate jobs or create new ones? The answers vary widely, underscoring the need for robust discussions and proactive measures from policymakers.

Furthermore, there are growing concerns about AI exacerbating social tensions and income inequality. Companies investing heavily in AI, such as Buzzfeed’s use of AI for content creation leading to layoffs, add fuel to these fears. Policymakers must proactively address these issues to prevent AI from further stoking these social tensions.

Regulating AI: The Ethical Dimension

On the regulatory front, the focus on responsible AI is gaining traction, given the emerging threats like deepfakes and cybercrimes. The EU AI Act is a case in point, outlining regulatory efforts to establish guidelines for AI development and deployment. Similar initiatives are underway in India and other regions, with the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standard forming part of these efforts to create a framework for AI-based products and services.

The year 2024 is expected to witness further strides in building AI security and cultivating responsible AI practices. Standards for AI auditing and certification are set to become more prominent, shaping the future of AI in ways yet to be fully realized.