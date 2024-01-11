en English
Education

AI and D2M Broadcasting: Pioneering Online Education in India Amidst a Pandemic

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s Ministry of Education and BISAG have risen to the challenge of ensuring continuous education for students, regardless of their access to internet connectivity. Their solution—broadcasting educational content through free satellite television channels on DD FreeDish, an effort involving more than 20 Electronic Multimedia Research Centres (EMMRCs) under the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Revolutionizing Education through Technology

These centres are pivotal in creating higher education content that contributes to the MOOCs platform Swayam and DTH channels. However, the real potential lies in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and direct-to-mobile (D2M) broadcasting, which could take online education to new heights. The National Education Policy’s emphasis on equity and excellence in education aligns perfectly with this vision.

AI and D2M: The Future of Education

AI can analyze learning patterns and customize content, providing personalized learning experiences for students. D2M broadcasting can overcome geographical and connectivity barriers, streaming education directly to mobile devices. This ensures that quality education can reach even the remotest corners of India.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the prospects are exciting, the path to this transformative change calls for improvements in digital infrastructure and professional skills development. Restructuring of governance within EMMRCs is crucial, as is investing in innovative educational technologies. The role of public-private partnerships in advancing these initiatives cannot be overstated.

The Linguistic Data Consortium for Indian Languages has already launched 16 datasets to drive AI research in Indian languages, thereby promoting and strengthening linguistic diversity in India. These datasets will support the development of technologies like Automatic Speech Recognition and Live Voice Translation. The end goal is to make education a powerful force for positive change, not just in India, but on a global scale.

Indeed, the future of education in India hinges on harnessing the power of AI and D2M technologies. As these technological innovations transform online education in the midst of a pandemic, they also lay the groundwork for an inclusive, innovative, and interactive educational future in India.

Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

