Conflict & Defence

Ahmedabad’s Police-AMC Conflict: A Symbol of Jurisdictional Tensions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Ahmedabad’s Police-AMC Conflict: A Symbol of Jurisdictional Tensions

In a significant development, the city of Ahmedabad is witnessing an escalating conflict between the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the city police. This disagreement, however, is not an isolated incident. It forms a part of a series of disputes that have marred the relationship between these two entities over the years.

A Look Back at the Tensions

In 2017, a notable instance of such conflict came to the fore. The AMC, in adherence to a court order, demolished a police booth in the Law Garden area. This booth, a 22-year-old structure, was deemed an illegal construction. For the city police, this booth was more than a structure—it was a crucial point for maintaining law and order in the area.

The demolition was executed without any prior notification to the police, leading to a spike in disputes. The lack of communication and the abrupt nature of the demolition only intensified the prevailing tensions between the AMC and the police.

Unresolved Issues

The fallout of the demolition was not confined to the act itself. The disputes also revolved around the allocation of a separate location for the police booth—a matter that remains unresolved. The inability to reach a consensus on this issue continues to fuel the discord between the two entities.

Highlighting Jurisdictional Tensions

The demolition of the police booth and the subsequent disagreements serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing jurisdictional tensions between the city police and the municipal corporation. It underscores the urgent need for effective collaboration and mutual respect between these two vital arms of the city administration. It remains to be seen how this conflict will unfold and what measures will be undertaken to address the deep-seated issues.

Conflict & Defence India Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

