Ahmedabad Startup Hyperlab Unveils Helios, a Laser-Based Device to Boost Athletes' Performance

Indian startup, Hyperlab, is on a mission to revolutionize the fitness industry with its novel device, Helios. Founded by Ahmedabad-based duo Hitarth Parikh and Chahil Patel, Hyperlab has developed a unique fitness device that combines technology and sports science to improve athletes' agility, reflexes, and stamina.

Helios: A Game Changer in Fitness Technology

Helios, a smart robot, projects laser points that athletes chase, thereby capturing their movement patterns. The device collects robust data which can be used to enhance the athletes' performance. Unlike its competitors, such as the US-based Blazepod, Helios offers a more holistic dataset, making it a standout offering in the Indian market.

Emphasizing Self-Reliance and Customization

The Helios device is entirely manufactured in India using locally sourced parts, reflecting the founders' commitment to a self-reliant supply chain. Furthermore, the device's functionality can be customized to cater to a range of user needs. It can help improve muscle coordination for the elderly and aid in movement recovery for the injured or differently-abled.

Adding to its existing features, Hyperlab recently launched a companion smartphone app. This app personalizes the device's functionality, providing users with a more tailored experience.

Hyperlab's Business Strategy and Future Plans

Hyperlab operates on a B2B model and has already received orders for 600 devices. It is also in active discussions with the Sports Authority of India. The startup plans to expand into different sports with tailored devices. It aims to sell 3,000 units by the end of 2024. The device is priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000, and Hyperlab is exploring ways to reduce costs through B2B sales and partnerships with equipment distributors.

Currently bootstrapped, Hyperlab intends to initiate fundraising efforts to grow its product line and manufacturing capabilities. With a vision to revolutionize the fitness landscape, Hyperlab is set to make a significant impact with its innovative Helios device.