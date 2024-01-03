Ahmedabad Processes Over 103 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Solid Waste, Frees Up Urban Land

In a significant stride towards sustainable waste management, the Gujarat government has announced the processing of over 103 lakh metric tonnes of solid waste in Ahmedabad. This milestone marks the freeing of around 35 acres of urban land, largely due to the bio-mining pilot project initiated in January 2019 at the Pirana site. This endeavor is a testament to the state’s commitment to environmental preservation and the implementation of a circular economy model.

Revolutionary Waste Management

At the heart of this achievement are 60 trommel machines, each boasting a capacity of 300 metric tonnes, alongside 10 automated segregation mobile trommel machines, each capable of handling a staggering 1,000 metric tonnes. These machines have been instrumental in processing a considerable portion of legacy waste, contributing to the reclamation of valuable urban land.

Commitment to Sustainability

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainable waste management practices, the Ahmedabad Corporation has designated a six-acre area specifically for processing ‘Refuse-Derived Fuel’ (RDF) from the Pirana biomining project. This decision underlines the government’s forward-thinking approach to waste management, focusing not just on elimination but also on resourceful utilization.

Embracing a Circular Economy

In a further showcase of the circular economy model, the inert waste material extracted from the project’s process is being repurposed in the construction of the Dholera Express Highway. This initiative reflects the state’s innovative approach to waste management, turning what was once considered waste into a valuable resource. Concurrently, Gujarat has adopted a Waste to Energy policy, promoting the conversion of ‘Municipal Solid Waste’ into a renewable energy source. This initiative aligns with India’s ambitious targets to cut its GDP’s emission intensity by 45 percent by 2030 and to source nearly 50 percent of its electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources.

The urban areas of Gujarat, including eight municipal corporations and 162 municipalities, collectively hold the potential to generate about 100 megawatts of power from solid waste. This untapped resource could play a crucial role in meeting India’s future energy needs while simultaneously addressing its waste management challenges.