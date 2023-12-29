en English
India

Ahmedabad Community Crafts a Mega Drum for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:55 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:29 am EST
Ahmedabad Community Crafts a Mega Drum for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

In a stirring display of unity and devotion, the All India Dagbar Samaj, a community organization based in Ahmedabad, has crafted a monumental 450-kilogram mega drum for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which is nearing its consecration ceremony slated for January 22, 2024. This remarkable contribution symbolizes the nationwide participation and commitment towards the upcoming temple consecration.

Taking Craftsmanship to New Heights

The mega drum, a significant contribution to the temple, is not an ordinary one. It is constructed from iron plates to ensure its longevity, with the potential to last for thousands of years. The craftsmanship reflects the deep reverence and dedication of the community towards the temple’s consecration. The drum has been adorned with copper plates and is set to receive a final layer of gold and silver, adding to its grandeur and significance.

(Read Also: Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: A Symbol of Unity and Cultural Integration)

Transporting the Drum

To ensure the safe and grand transport of this massive drum, the Dagbar Samaj has also created a power steering chariot, weighing an impressive 700 kilograms. The chariot, like the drum, is a testament to the community’s dedication and ingenuity, designed specifically for this monumental task. The drum is scheduled to be transported to Ayodhya on January 8, and delivered to the Ram Mandir on January 15, well ahead of the consecration ceremony.

(Read Also: Ayodhya Gears Up for Transformation with New Infrastructure Projects)

The Drum’s Journey and Public Response

Over a period of two and a half months, this project has not only culminated in the creation of an extraordinary drum but also sparked a wave of excitement and unity among the public. The drum has already become a popular attraction in Ahmedabad’s Dryapur area, drawing visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the drum before it embarks on its journey to Ayodhya. The Dagbar Samaj, in turn, is planning special events to mark and celebrate the drum’s journey, further fostering a sense of community and shared dedication.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

