India

‘Ahlan Modi’: Indian Prime Minister to Address Community in Abu Dhabi

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
‘Ahlan Modi’: Indian Prime Minister to Address Community in Abu Dhabi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the expansive Indian diaspora residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13, 2024, in an event fondly known as ‘Ahlan Modi’. The event is anticipated to attract an enormous crowd, bolstering the deepening ties between India and the UAE.

Unprecedented Response from the Indian Community

The event, scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, is expected to fill the stadium to its brim, marking an unprecedented response from the Indian community. Over 350 community leaders and nearly 12,000 registrations were received within 24 hours of the event’s announcement, underscoring the significance of Modi’s address and the enthusiasm within the Indian diaspora.

Deepening Ties and Cultural Exchanges

Modi’s visit represents the strengthening of political, economic, and cultural exchanges between India and the UAE in recent years. The Indian community in the UAE, one of the largest expatriate groups in the country, has played a significant role in this bilateral relationship. Their contribution extends beyond the UAE’s economy, acting as a cultural bridge between the two nations.

Modi’s Message and Future Initiatives

In his address, Modi is likely to acknowledge the contributions of the Indian diaspora and the strategic partnership between India and the UAE. He is also expected to announce potential new initiatives aimed at bolstering the relationship. The day after the event, Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, further symbolizing the cultural ties between the two nations. This event provides a platform for Modi to directly engage with the Indian community and reinforce the importance of the UAE as a significant partner in India’s foreign policy.

India International Relations
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

